Global Electron Microscopes Market Application, Innovations, Geography and Global Forecast 2021

An electron microscope utilizes a beam of electrons as a source of illumination to produce an enlarged image of the specimen. The wavelength of the electrons could be as much as 100,000 times shorter than that of light photons. Therefore, the electron microscope has higher resolving power and is capable of much higher magnifications than a light microscope. This high resolution image enables the user to view the minute details in the specimen, which otherwise would have been missed. Electron microscopes are widely employed in various industries for high-resolution imaging, quality control, macro sample to nanometer metrology, sample preparation, forensics, 2D & 3D micro characterization, and particle detection & characterization. Moreover, electron microscopes are being increasingly utilized to examine the ultrastructure of an extensive range of inorganic and biological specimens such as biopsy samples, large molecules, microorganisms, cells, and crystals.

Significant technological developments in semiconductor and nanotechnology industries, and the rising need for effective quality control and failure analysis in various industries are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the global electron microscopes market during the forecast period. The level of difficulty in the manufacturing of various Integrated Circuits (ICs) has increased extensively due to the substantial technological advances in the semiconductor industry. Thorough quality testing is required in order to ensure the standard of quality of final product produced from these ICs. High-resolution imaging with the help of electron microscopes are being extensively employed to deliver technicians with the required information to determine whether the composition of ICs are up to the mark. Technological advancements such as digitization of microscopes, high-throughput techniques, and super resolution microscopy are also expected to boost the market in the near future. These technical advancements have opened up new avenues for research and developments in the fields of neurology, cell biology, and life sciences. Substantial custom duty and excise tax on medical devices and high cost of advanced digital electronic microscopes are expected to hinder the market. Furthermore, scarcity of high degree skilled labor resources, who can handle electron microscopes efficiently, presents a challenge for the expansion of the market. Nonetheless, Asia Pacific presents huge investment opportunities for market players due to favorable government policies and the availability of low cost labor and raw material in the region.

The global electron microscopes market can be segmented based on component, type, application, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into microscopes and accessories & software. In terms of type, the market can be segmented in to Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Reflection Electron Microscope (REM) and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope (STEM). The SEM segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global electron microscope market due to the rise in usage of SEM to enhance quality control procedures in various industries including food & beverages and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Based on application, the market can be classified into life sciences, semiconductors, material sciences, nanotechnology, and others. The semiconductors segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the market during the forecast period, due to the increase in adoption of electron microscopes in the manufacturing industry for circuit edit and IC defect analysis. In terms of region, the global electron microscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to a substantial share of the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period due to the emergence of the region as a major manufacturing hub and rising expertise and academic excellence in the region.

Significant developments in microscope technology are likely to prompt a number of players from developing countries to enter the market. Key players operating in the global electron microscopes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nikon Instruments Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation., JEOL Ltd., ZEISS Microscopy, Leica Microsystems, B-nano ltd.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

