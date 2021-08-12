Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electrolyte mixes market is expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2020 to $4.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for electrolyte mixes from the fitness industry. The electrolyte mixes market is expected to reach $6.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The electrolyte mixes market consists of sales of electrolyte mixes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of electrolyte mixes. Electrolytes are minerals that have an electric charge and are found in the blood and help to regulate body functions. These minerals play a vital role in controlling blood pressure, muscle contraction, and are responsible for the proper functioning of the system. Electrolyte powders aid in the restoration and replacement of key vitamins and minerals in the body. They also contain more electrolytes and include less sugar and calories than regular sports beverages.

The electrolyte mixes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electrolyte mixes market are PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, LyteLine LLC, Nestle Health Science S.A., Vega, Ultima Health Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Tailwind Nutrition, Cargill, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., and BA Sports Nutrition LLC.

The global electrolyte mixes market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Others

2) By Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Other

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Others

The electrolyte mixes market report describes and explains the global electrolyte mixes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electrolyte mixes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electrolyte mixes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electrolyte mixes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

