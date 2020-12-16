Global Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market is booming with topmost key players PepsiCo, Vitamin Well, Beltek Canadian Water, Narang Group

The electrolytes lost in sweat, it is recommended that you drink electrolyte-enhanced water over regular drinking water while exercising. This will help improve your heart, brain, muscle, and nervous system function.

Vitamin water has become increasingly popular. It contains added vitamins and minerals and is marketed as healthy. However, some Vitamin water products are loaded with added sugar, which can be unhealthy when consumed in excess. Additionally, few people are deficient in the nutrients added to Vitamin water.

While it’s unnecessary to drink electrolyte-enhanced beverages all the time, they may be beneficial during prolonged exercise, in hot environments, or if you’re ill with vomiting or diarrhea. Sports drinks and other electrolyte waters can be pricey, so you may want to consider a homemade version.

The Electrolyte and Vitamin Water market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2020 and is expected to reach xx Million US$ by 2028, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2028.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Players of Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market:-

PepsiCo

Vitamin Well

Beltek Canadian Water

Narang Group

Unique Foods

Giant Beverages

Nongfu Spring

CBD Naturals

Nestle

Karma Culture

Ten Water

Report Consultant has been newly added expansion of informative data of market, titled Global Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market 2020.

The global data has been observed through industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. This informative data has been gathered through reliable sources such as press releases, websites, interviews, and statistical surveys.

Segmentation by Fortification:-

Vitamin only

Electrolyte only

Vitamin & Electrolyte

By Variants:-

Flavored

Non-flavored

By Type:-

Sweetened

Non-sweetened

By Packaging:-

PET

Glass

Aluminum

By Distribution Channels:-

Supermarkets

Convenient Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Region analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

