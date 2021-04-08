Global Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment Market Size and Forecast
Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment market size is projected to increase with a growth rate of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.
Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
- Wearable Rubber Insulation (Boots, Gloves, Mats/ Blankets, Sleeves)
- Other Arc Flash (Face Shield, Goggles, Hats, Hearing)
- Insulating Tools (Fitting and Others, Shotgun, Switching, Telescopic)
- Insulating Mats
- Insulating Gloves
- Footwear
- Cover Up Insulation (Blankets, Covers, Hoses)
- Clips
- Arc Flash Safety
- Arc Flash Clothing (Jackets, Pants/Overall, Shirts)
Market Size and Forecast By End Use
- Power Utility (Power generation, Transmission, Distribution, Electrical welding)
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others
Market Size and Forecast by Region
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
Insights:
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market restraint analysis
- Market Opportunity
- Market driver analysis
- Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region
- Cost Structure
Company Profiled in This Report:
- YOTSUGI CO., LTD.
- UVEX Safety Group Gmbh
- Stanco Safety Products
- Sofamel
- Sibille Fameca Electric
- Secura B.C.
- Regeltex
- Raychem RPG Ltd.
- Rauckman Utility Products Llc
- National Safety Apparel Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HERRAMIENTAS TECNICAS, SA (HETSA)
- Hastings Fiber Glass Products
- COFRA S.r.l.
- Cintas Corporation
- Chicago Protective Apparel, Inc.
- CATU SAS
- Bulwark Protection
- Ansell Ltd.
- AJ CHARNAUD & Co (Pty) Ltd.
Topics Covered Under Competition Landscape Section
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Competition Dashboard
- Vendor Landscape
