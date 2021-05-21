Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 40.6%.

Electric vehicle motor converts electric energy into mechanical energy for propulsion of the electric vehicle. The working is based on the interaction of electric vehicle motors magnetic field and current. Increase in number of electric vehicles with various advantages like high efficiency, zero emission, and automated control expected to drive the global electric vehicle motor market growth.

Increase in demand for energy efficient vehicle to reduce pollution in environment is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global electric vehicle motor market growth. Furthermore, growing inclination of population towards emission free vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of electric vehicle motor market, during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in electric vehicle launches activities is expected to drive the global electric vehicle motor market. For instance, in February 2020, Mahindra had launched an affordable passenger vehicle (ekuv100) in India. The ekuv100 has various features including 40kw electric motor, which produces 120Nm torque driving the fornt wheels.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BMW AG, oration Ltd., Rockwell Automation Incorporation, Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation,, Brook Crompton UK Limited,, Asmo Corporation Limited, ARC Systems Incorporation,, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baldor Electric Company Inc., Siemens AG, Ametek Incorporation, and ABB Group Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Altering Current Motor (AC)

Synchronous AC Motor

Induction AC Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

