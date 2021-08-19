Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2020 to $6.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric vehicle charging station market is expected to reach $20.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 31.8%.

The electric vehicle charging station market consist of sales of electric vehicle charging services. Electric vehicle charging stations provides charging facility to electric vehicles through alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging. AC charging station consists of level 1 and level 2 charging. Level 1 charging station uses 120V AC current, level 2 Charging station uses 240V AC current to charge the vehicles. Whereas the DC charging station also known as Level 3 charging station uses 480V DC current to charge the EVs.

Some of the major players of the electric vehicle charging stations market are Tesla, Chargepoint, Siemens, ClipperCreek and Schneider Electric.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented –

1) By Installation Type: Home Charging System, Commercial Charging System

2) By Connector Type: CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger, Others

3) By Mode Of Charging: Plug In Charging System, Wireless Charging System

4) By Charging Station: AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station

The electric vehicle charging stations market report describes and explains the global electric vehicle charging stations market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric vehicle charging stations report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric vehicle charging stations market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric vehicle charging stations market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

