Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Recent Study of Business Strategies and Latest Rising Trend

This Electric vehicle charging cables market research report identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for automotive industry. Businesses can attain knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in this Electric vehicle charging cables report. This Electric vehicle charging cables report lends a hand to make out how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by offering you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Increasing safety concerns in context to charging cables, development of wireless EV charging and high cost associated with the Dc charging cables is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned period.

Electric vehicle charging cables market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,812 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 32.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.Development in the charging infrastructure worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing government initiatives to accelerate the development of charging station, technological advancement in EV charging cables, growing demand for luxury electric vehicles and increasing awareness about the high durability of coiled cables is expected to accelerate the electric vehicle charging cables market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Key Manufacturers

Leoni AG,

Aptiv,

BESEN-Group,

DYDEN CORPORATION.,

TE Connectivity.,

KabelwerkeBrugg,

SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Coroplast Fritz Müller,

PHOENIX CONTACT,

EV TEISON,

Systems Wire Cable,

General Cable Technologies Corporation.,

BruggKabel AG,

Eland Cables,

Manlon Polymers,

Chengdu Khons Technology, among others

Key Segmentation

By Application

Private Charging,

Public Charging

By Power Supply Type

Alternate Charging,

Direct Charging

By Cable Length

Meters to 5 Meters,

Meters to 10 Meters,

Above 10 Meters

By Shape

Straight Cable,

Coiled Cable

By Charging Level

Level 1 (120V),

Level 2 (240 V),

Level 3 (300-600v)),

By Jacket Material

All Rubber Jacket,

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket,

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket

By Region:



North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World

