Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric vehicle charger market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2020 to $3.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth of the electric vehicle charger market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric vehicle charger market is expected to reach $10.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 29%.

The electric vehicle charger market consists of sales of electric vehicle chargers that deliver energy to the vehicle battery system per unit of time. The electric vehicle charger is a part of electric vehicle supply equipment that provides electrical power to plug-in electric automobiles. Electric vehicle charging is divided into four stages, with Level 4 being the fastest.

The electric vehicle charger market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric vehicle charger market are ABB Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., ChargePoint Inc., BP Chargemaster, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton, Webasto SE, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Electricite de France SA, POD Point, Schaffner Holdings AG, IES Synergy, and Efacec

The global electric vehicle charger market is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

2) By Charging Type: On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

The electric vehicle charger market report describes and explains the global electric vehicle charger market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric vehicle charger report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric vehicle charger market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric vehicle charger market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

