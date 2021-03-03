Global Electric Toothbrush Market worth US$ 4.1 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6 %

The report “Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Technology (Vibrational Electric Toothbrush and Rotation Oscillation Electric Toothbrush), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By End-User (Adults and Kids), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global electric toothbrush market is projected to grow from US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 4.1 billion by 2029. Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene among the individuals across the globe is a key factor driving global electrical toothbrush market. In addition, increasing prevalence of dental caries has created demand for electric toothbrush which is fueling growth of global electric toothbrush market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income, along with improved standard of living are some among major factors anticipated to boost growth of the global electric toothbrush market in the near future. Technological advancements in the product are anticipated to create cost effective opportunities for the key players operating in the global electric toothbrush market. These advancements includes use of bluetooth technology in electric toothbrush, brush with LCD screens which show brushing time, etc.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, for instance, The Procter & Gamble Co. has set to roll out the Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush, which uses artificial intelligence to track where people are brushing in their mouth. A smart phone application provides personalized details on areas that require additional brushing.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global electric toothbrush market accounted for US$ 4.1 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

By technology, the vibrational electric toothbrush segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to effective cleaning of oral cavity as compared to rotation/oscillation head movement.

By distribution channel, the online segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing use of online platform across the globe.

By end-user, the adults segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 since, oral complications are more prevalent among the adults.

By region, Asia Pacific electric toothbrush market accounted for major revenue share of the global electric toothbrush market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of electric toothbrush brands in the countries in the regions. Availability of these industries through online platform in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada is major factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Toothbrush Market”, By Technology (Vibrational Electric Toothbrush and Rotation Oscillation Electric Toothbrush), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), by End-User (Adults and Kids), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Electric-Toothbrush-Market-By-508

The prominent player operating in the global electric toothbrush market includes The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Mouth Watchers, LLC, Conair Corporation, Quip, Inc., Water Pik Inc., and Kolibree SAS.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/508

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel Market Snippet, By End Users Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Vibrational Electric Toothbrush Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Rotation Oscillation Electric Toothbrush Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Online Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Offline Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, End Users, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Adults Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Kids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029



Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles The Procter & Gamble Company. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Panasonic Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Mouth Watchers, LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Conair Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Quip, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Water Pik Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Kolibree SAS Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com