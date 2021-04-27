Global Electric Taps Market Forecast, Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges

Global Electric Taps Market

Electric taps need electricity to operate which are mainly categorized into two types such as instant heating taps, and touchless taps. These products consist sensor or heating coils. In touchless electric taps sensor senses the movement of hand under the tap which dispense the water. Many key players provide both touchless and manually operated taps within single.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Electric Taps Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

The increase in disposable income as well as growing infrastructural facilities across the globe is considered as key driving factor which is expected to propel the global electric taps market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand of electric taps coupled with the adoption of new technologies is expected to boost the global electric taps market growth. Also, key players in the global electric taps market investing heavily in research & development to launch innovative products will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in use of touchless taps will drive the global electric taps market growth. Touchless technology helps in avoiding transformation of germs by getting into physical contact with the taps which are in public facilities. Additionally, instant heating taps and touchless electric taps helps in saving energy bills which is expected to drive the demand of electric taps in market during this forecast timeline.

The high price is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global electric taps market growth. Electric taps also need additional connection for installation which further increases the cost over the forecast period. Also, demand for electric taps is low in rural areas due to lack of awareness which is expected to limit the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Xiaomi Corporation, Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., TOTO Ltd., Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory, Masco Corporation, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar, Kohler Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, and Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Touchless Taps

Instant Heating Taps

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Mounting Type

Wall-Mounted

Deck Mounted

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Taps Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Electric Taps Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Electric Taps Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Touchless Taps

5.3.2. Instant Heating Taps

6 Global Electric Taps Market, By End User

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

6.2 Global Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By End User

6.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By End User

6.3.1Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

7 Global Electric Taps Market, By Mounting Type

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Mounting Type

7.2 Global Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By Mounting Type

7.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Mounting Type

7.3. 1 Wall-Mounted

7.3.2. Deck Mounted

8Global Electric Taps Market, By Region

8.1 Global Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Electric Taps Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 North America Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.4 North America Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Mounting Type

9.5 North America Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10EuropeElectric Taps Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Electric Taps Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Europe Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.4 Europe Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Mounting Type

10.5 Europe Electric Taps Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe

