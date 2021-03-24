Global Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Electric scooters and motorcycles are electricity-powered two-wheelers. The global electric scooters and motorcycles market is growing at a significant rate, due to promising government initiatives and support for eco-friendly vehicle, and a surge in the requirement of competent vehicle with zero carbon emission. Electric scooters majorly contributed to the electric scooters and motorcycles market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for scooters in the last few years due to its lightweight and rapid adoption for daily commute in the urban areas.

For Free Sample Report – https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-scooters-and-motorcycles-market/request-sample

Industry Dynamics

Industry Trends

The augmented acceptance of e-mobility for smaller distance is the key trend in the electric scooters and motorcycles market.

Growth Drivers

The promising government initiatives and support for eco-friendly vehicles such as subsidies and tax benefits; the increasing concern for air pollution caused by gasoline-based vehicles; traffic congestion issues, and the launch of novel technologies are the primary growth drivers for the electric scooters and motorcycles market. Moreover, low maintenance compared to vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines has resulted in augmented acceptance.

In addition, the surge in the requirement of competent vehicle with zero carbon emission and efficient green energy vehicles, mounting alarm about environmental pollution and strict regulations regarding vehicle emission are also driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally exposure to ambient air pollution leads to 4.2 million deaths every year. In addition, 91% of the world’s population lives in a place where air quality exceeds the WHO guidelines limit.

Availability of smart charging stations, food, and beverage delivery, improving charging infrastructure, reducing cost of lithium-ion batteries and EV charging stations motorized by solar panels are also facilitating the growth for the electric scooters and motorcycles market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through launching new products. Different players are investing in the development of new battery technology to lower the cost of electric scooters and motorcycles to compete against gasoline vehicles in terms of price and performance. In the coming years, industry leaders are anticipated to significantly lower the cost of these vehicles and enhance the performance of these vehicles leading to adoption by the masses.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest electric scooters and motorcycles market due to government support in the mode of permits, supports, and tax rebates. Rapid urbanization, mounting alarm about environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and mounting disposable income are also up surging growth of the Asia-Pacific electric scooters and motorcycles market.

In addition, China accounted for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific market, due to the large population base. Moreover, the availability of strong charging infrastructure and rapid urbanization are the factors driving the growth of the China electric scooters and motorcycles market. Moreover, India is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific market.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the electric scooters and motorcycles market are catering for the demand by collaborating with small players and investing in technologically advanced EVs across the globe. In July 2018, The GOVECS Group acquired the ELMOTO brand, to improve its product portfolio. Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., Energica Motor Company S.p.A, Govecs Group, Alta Motors, Mahindra GenZe, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., and AIMA Technology Co. Ltd. are the key players offering electric scooters and motorcycles.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-scooters-and-motorcycles-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…