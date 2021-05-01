Global Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global Electric Off-highway Vehicle Market is anticipated to reach 17.5 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 6.3 billion USD in 2020 at 22.8% CAGR for the said period.

The global Electric Off-highway Vehicle Market is anticipated to reach 17.5 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 6.3 billion USD in 2020 at 22.8% CAGR for the said period. The key factors responsible for this growth would be the development of advanced and new products, the post-2020 recovery of end-use sectors, and upcoming norms of emission for off-highway vehicles.

The OEMs might also reduce some financial investments in the R&D activities that are related to the electric off-highway vehicle if the impact of COVID-19 is prolonged. The decrease in demand for Electric Off-Highway Vehicles across the globe might also delay the shift to standard and large electric off-highway vehicles from mini electric off-highway vehicles. As the growth of the EOHV market is directly proportional to the production of vehicles, the electric off-highway vehicle market is expected to be affected by this.

But, many off-highway vehicles OEM’s like manufacturers of electric loaders, electric excavators, electric tractors, electric dump trucks, and electric lawnmowers have their production resumed since the May of 2020. Although, China started its production in early February, with XCMG Group and BYD Auto Co., Ltd. by reopening their plants at full capacity. While in the US, large OEMs, just like John Deere, who had temporarily halted their production in May, are expected to be resuming their operations by 2020’s third quarter.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-off-highway-vehicle-market/request-sample

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The electric off-highway vehicle market is largely dominated by a few globally established companies like:

Caterpillar (US)

In 1925, Caterpillar was founded and headquartered in Illinois, US. It works on designing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of engines and machinery. It is a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, natural gas and diesel engines, industrial gas turbines, and also diesel-electric locomotives. The company also provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It is the only manufacturer of hybrid and electric dozers, in line with electric LHD loaders, electric excavators, and electric dump trucks, and also markets them globally. In the FY2019, the Construction segment declared a revenue of USD 22.6 billion, which estimated 40.8% of the company’s total revenue, that too excluding corporate items and eliminations.

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

In 1921, Komatsu was founded and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Komastu has 3 major business segments, they are, utility equipment, construction, and mining, industrial machinery, and also retail finance. Its construction, mining, and utility equipment segment include heavy construction equipment businesses.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan)

In 1970, Hitachi Construction Machinery was established and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, under its construction machinery business, also offers total lifecycle solutions that are related to construction machineries like sales and manufacturing of hydraulic excavators, ultra-large hydraulic excavators, wheeled loader, and other parts. Hitachi uses innovations in the electric construction equipment by switching power to electricity from the motive inevitably reducing CO2 emissions and exhaust to a ‘0’ on construction sites, thus helping to create a greener environment for work. It is currently producing electric construction and also hybrid machinery with an aim of pollution prevention and global environmental improvement and protection.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) (Sweden)

In 1832, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) was incorporated and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company works on developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the mining-related industries under the brands like Volvo and SDLG.

• Epiroc (Sweden), and Sandvik (Sweden).

• Deere & Company

• BYD Company LTD

• Sandvik

• Liebherr

• Epiroc

These players have made contracts and entered into partnerships with other such players to considerably strengthen their hold on the position in the highly growing electric off-highway vehicle market. These companies also develop new products, obtain supply contracts, adopt expansion strategies, and establish partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and collaborations to gain a grip in the electric off-highway vehicle market.

Some of the other players are:

• Soletrac INC

• Dana Limited

• Deutz AG

• Fendt

• Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe

• Husqvarna

• Exel Industries

• Sky-well New Energy AutomobileGroup

• XCMG, CRRC

• Doosan. BEML

• Sany Heavy Industries

• Kubota

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-off-highway-vehicle-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…