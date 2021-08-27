Global Electric Motors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric motors market is expected to grow from $64.1 billion in 2020 to $66.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $72.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Request For The Sample Of The Electric Motors Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2635&type=smp

The electric motor manufacturing market consists of sales of electric motors. A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices. The motor manufacturing market is segmented into AC motor and DC motor. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance. These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator. Devices that use electric motors consist of fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, electric cars, and automated robots.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Electric Motors Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

The electric motors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric motors market are ABB Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Ametek, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, General Electric Company, Nidec Corporation, WEG S.A., Hitachi, Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Teco Electric Machinery & Co., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Co. KG, Maxon Motor AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Shandong, Bulher Motor Gmbh, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG.

The global electric motors market is segmented –

1) By Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor,

2) By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP),

3) By Voltage Range: 9V & Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V And Above

4) By Application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications

5) By Speed: Low-Speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium-Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High-Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)

Read More On The Global Electric Motors Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

The electric motors market report describes and explains the global electric motors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric motors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric motors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric motors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Electric Motors Market Characteristics Electric Motors Market Product Analysis Electric Motors Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Motors Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model