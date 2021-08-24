Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric commercial vehicles market is expected grow from $60.11 billion in 2020 to $63.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $121.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.

The electric commercial vehicles market consists of sales of electric commercial vehicles and related services. Electric commercial vehicles are electrically-powered, self-propelled electric vehicles used for transportation that helps reduce greenhouse gas releases (GHG) and pollution and works with the help of both electric motors working in tandem. Electric commercial vehicles are used for the delivery of goods and for transport, such as a passenger, that are powered by batteries and includes buses, trucks, vans and pick-up trucks.

The electric commercial vehicles market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric commercial vehicles market are BYD, Proterra, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Nissan, ABB, Scania AB, Tesla, Nikola Motor Company, Tata Motors, EBUSCO, Emoss Mobile Systems, ZHONGTONGBUS Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corp., Hino Motors Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco S.p.A., Workhorse Group Inc., LG Chem, Panasonic, Delphi, Continental, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Ballard Power Systems, Yutong, VDL Groep, CAF, Olectra Greentech.

The global electric commercial vehicles market is segmented –

1) By Propulsion Type: BEV, PHEV, FCEV

2) By Vehicle Type: Electric Bus, Electric Truck, Electric Pick-up Truck, Electric Van

3) By Battery Type: Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), Others

4) By Technology: Battery Electric Commercial Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrids, Hybrids, Fuel Cell Electric Commercial Vehicles

The electric commercial vehicles market report describes and explains the global electric commercial vehicles market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric commercial vehicles report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric commercial vehicles market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric commercial vehicles market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Characteristics Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Product Analysis Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

