Global Electric Cars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric cars market is expected grow from $482.32 billion in 2020 to $657.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1895.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30%.

The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH) Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Fuel Cell Battery. Electric cars are available in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) which are used for personal home use or commercial use.

The electric cars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric cars market are Toyota, BMW, BYD, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors, BAiC Motors, SAIC, Daimler AG, Chery Automobiles, Hyundai, Ford, Changan, Volvo, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd. (JAC Motors), Renault-Nissan, JMCG, Zotye, Mitsubishi, Yutong, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.P.A., Nissan Motor Corporation.

The global electric cars market is segmented –

1) By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium–Titanate oxide (LTO) battery, Lithium–Nickel–Cobalt–Aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, Nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) battery, Lead Scid Battery

3) By Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

The electric cars market report describes and explains the global electric cars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric cars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric cars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric cars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

