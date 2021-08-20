Global Electric Car Charger Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric car charger market is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2020 to $2.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.97%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 36.6%.

The electric car chargers market consists of sales of electric-car chargers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture electric-car chargers. The charging point for electric vehicles is a device that links an electric vehicle (EV) to a source of electricity for electric cars, community electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The electric car charger market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric car charger market are Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Corp, AeroVironment Inc., Eaton, Evatran LLC, Tesla Motors Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Elektromotive Ltd., Hubbell Device-Kellems, Legrand, TurboDock, GE, Chargepoint, and Blink.

The global electric car charger market is segmented –

1) By Type: Slow AC, Fast AC, Fast DC

2) By Application: Home, Office, Commercial

The electric car charger market report describes and explains the global electric car charger market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric car charger report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric car charger market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric car charger market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

