Global Electric Bus Market Application Types, Competitors, Demographics And Forecast To 2027

Global Electric Bus Market

Electric bus is defined as a bus which does not have a traditional ICE engine for its propulsion & it is completely electric. Electric bus is also referred as E-bus which is driven by an on-board electric motor that receives the power from on-board batteries or set of batteries. These are considered as eco-friendly buses as they do not produce any pollutants and also they are economical as compared to traditional/gasoline/ diesel buses. Electric buses are divided into various types such as battery electric bus, hybrid electric bus and plug-in hybrid electric bus.

Market Drivers

The growing demand for fuel efficient, low-emission buses and high performance is expected to drive the demand for electric buses over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations towards vehicle emission and reduction in battery prices will significantly boost the global electric bus market growth. Furthermore, the increase in demand for environment friendly buses will positively influence the market growth. The rise in demand for hydrogen fuel cell bus expected to drive the global electric bus market growth. Hydrogen fuel cell buses are considered as a next generation green transport. They consist speedy refueling pace & route flexibility. Ongoing technological advancements in every industry are focusing towards the adoption of innovation & efficient ways for market growth. Proactive government initiatives for adoption of electric buses will create opportunities for the market in near future.

Low fuel economy and serviceability and high manufacturing cost are expected to hamper the global electric bus market growth during this forecast period. The initial cost of electric bus is huge as compared to conventional buses which may limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Electric Bus Market is segmented into type, length, range, battery capacity, power output, and region.

On the basis of type market is segmented into type such as Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Based on length market is segmented into Less Than 9 Meters, 9-14 Meters, and Above 14 Meters. Based on range market is segmented into Less Than 200 miles, and More Than 200 miles. On the basis of battery capacity market is segmented into Up to 400 kWh, and Above 400 kWh. Further, market is segmented into power output such as Upto 250 kW, and Above 250kW.

Also, the Global Electric Bus Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Volvo, BYD Company, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, Daimler AG, Ankai Bus, NFI Group, Proterra, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., VDL GROEP, Scannia AB, etc.

