Global Electric Bikes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electric bikes market is expected to grow from $32.54 billion in 2020 to $36.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The change in growth trend of the electric bikes market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The electric bikes market is expected to reach $53.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The electric bikes market consists of sales of electric bikes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture bikes which run on rechargeable batteries or through pedaling. Electronic bikes are battery-powered bikes that resemble gas-powered bikes but require electric power to operate. Electric bikes are equipped with an integrated electric motor driving system and a battery that produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. E-bikes range from bikes with a modest motor to help the rider’s pedal-power to more powerful e-bikes that provide electricity to operate the bike using the throttle. Electric bikes are a versatile, eco-friendly, and aesthetic means of transportation.

The electric bikes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the electric bikes market are Accell Group, Derby Cycle AG, Tianjin Fuji-ta Group, Giant Bicycles, Mahindra & Mahindra, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Tianjin Golden Wheel Bicycle Group Co Ltd, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pon Bicycle Holding B.V., VanMoof, FRITZMEIER Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Gocycle, Klever Mobility, and Panasonic.

The global electric bikes market is segmented –

1) By Class: Class-I, Class-II, Class-III

2) By Motor Type: Mid Motor, Hub Motor

3) By Battery Type: Lead Acid, Lithium ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), Others

4) By Application: Mountain Or Trekking, City Or Urban, Cargo, Others

The electric bikes market report describes and explains the global electric bikes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The electric bikes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global electric bikes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electric bikes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

