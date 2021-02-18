Global Electric Bicycle Market Forecast to 2027 – Accell Group, Derby Cycle, Electric Bike Company, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Giant Bicycles, Lightspeed Bikes, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The electric bicycle is incorporated with an electric motor that can be used to assist propulsion. They use rechargeable batteries and can travel up to 25 to 32 km/h. The growth in the demand for riding electric bicycles results in the growth of the global market. Modern tourism is linked to growth and covers the high number of new destinations, which have turned tourism into a significant driver for the automotive industry. The increasing transport projects in developing countries are likely to raise the demand for

The report also includes the profiles of key electric bicycle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Electric Bike Company

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd,

Giant Bicycles

Lightspeed Bikes

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Spero Electric

TEBCO ELECTRIC BICYCLE COMPANY

Trek Bicycle Corporation

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Pedal Assist/ Pedelecs, Power on Demand, Pedal Assist with Power on Demand); Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-Ion Battery); Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive Electric) and Geography

The strict government regulations, together with the emergence of eco-friendly vehicles, drive the electric bicycle demand. However, the high initial investment may restrain the growth of the electric bicycle market. Furthermore, growing fuel prices are anticipated to offer massive demand for electric bicycles

The “Global Electric Bicycle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric bicycle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric bicycle market with detailed market segmentation by type, battery type, motor type, and geography. The global electric bicycle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric bicycle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric bicycle market.

The global electric bicycle market is segmented on the basis of type, battery type, motor type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as pedal assist/ pedelecs, power on demand, pedal assist with power on demand. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented as sealed lead acid, li-ion battery. On the basis of motor type, the market is segmented as hub motor and mid drive electric.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric bicycle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric bicycle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

