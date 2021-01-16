Global Elderly Monitors Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2026||Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Resideo Technologies, Inc.; Care Innovations, LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation

Global elderly monitors market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the volumes of geriatric population worldwide.

An analysis of competitors is conducted very well in the Elderly Monitors report which covers vital market aspects about the key players. Some of these are strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and healthcare industry. Such idea about competitive landscape aids in deciding about the improvements required in the product and more. The report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. With the entire understanding of business environment that is best suitable for the requirements of the client, Elderly Monitors market analysis report has been generated.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global elderly monitors market are Koninklije Philips N.V.; Wansview; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Resideo Technologies, Inc.; Care Innovations, LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Biotronik; Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH; Canary Systems Limited; Reolink Innovation Limited; ARLO; Abbott Care; Home Alarm & Security Systems in Canada; ALERTONE SERVICES LLC; Alive Technologies; Digital Care Systems; IDEAL LIFE INC.; SHL Telemedicine; OBS Medical Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus on development of smart medical devices and enhanced technologies; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Requirement of cost-effective healthcare services to meet the declining volume of healthcare staffs and increasing patients worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of remote monitoring services for patients suffering from long-term chronic disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing shortage of healthcare professionals also drives the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Presence of stringent regulations and significant framework present for the approval and commercialization of these medical devices is the major factor restricting the market growth

High cost of such technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Elderly Monitors Market

By Technology

Home Tele-Health

Safety Monitoring

By End-User

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Home Care Organizations

Patients & Families

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Best Buy announced that they had acquired Critical Signal Technologies along with their subscriber/customers utilizing their services. This acquisition also includes the valuable relationship already established with a number of different healthcare providers, payers and even housing establishments. This acquisition will help Best Buy enter into the “Medicare Advantage” industry

In October 2018, Honeywell announced that they had concluded the spin-off for Resideo Technologies, Inc. which will began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. This deal will lead to both organizations having enhanced focus and commitment towards their core businesses. This will lead to better management of portfolios while having the capability to enhance it significantly.

