Global Elderly Care Market Thriving Worldwide, Investigated In Latest Research||Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke's Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd., Trinity Health, Exceptional Living Centers, Amedisys, Living Assistance Services, Inc., ElderCareCanada, LHC Group, Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Extendicare, Prolifico, FC Compassus LLC and other players on global level.

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Global elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global elderly care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the elderly care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The future aspects impacting the global elderly care market in every possible way are also further discussed in the report. The market providers compete on the basis of innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion and distribution. The elderly care market report has faced several phases after gathering the most important data from the research with facing the challenge of arranging it in a proper manner, which has made the analysis more efficient and effective.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Elderly Care Market

8 Elderly Care Market, By Service

9 Elderly Care Market, By Deployment Type

10 Elderly Care Market, By Organization Size

11 Elderly Care Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Sri Lanka Elderly Care Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for elderly care in Sri Lanka is growing with market leader such as ASIRI HEALTH which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 25%.

In 2016, ASIRI HEALTH partnered with Doc990 joint venture with dialog. These joint venture partnerships helped both the organizations in expending their range of services in the healthcare sector.

