Global Elastomeric Sealants Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Sealants are used to block the passage of fluids into the material surface openings.

For sealing, finishing, and surface protection, elastomeric sealants are employed,

since they are elastic and versatile bonding materials. Due to the numerous

advantages that it provides over conventional sealants, the global Elastomeric

The sealants Market is increasing in recent years. They offer good stability, durability,

thermal resistance, and adherences, which are important for different applications

such as reinforcement, roof construction, marble work, etc. It can be used on

different surfaces like stone, steel, concrete, and other polymers.

The market is divided into silicones, polysulfides, polyurethanes, silyl

modified polymers, polybutadiene, and other elastomeric sealants according to the

type. Of all these silicone types, the fastest growth in the next few years is

expected. The explanation is that, because of their inorganic chemistry, they have

an advantage in terms of weather resistance. Furthermore, quick availability, low

cost, and ease of use contribute to its rising demand. The demand in the various

industries including electronics, aerospace, construction, transport, etc. is driven by

all these factors.

The market in elastomeric sealants is divided according to the end-user into

construction, automotive, electronics, furnishings & woodwork, aerospace &

defense, marine, and other applications. In addition, these industries are defined as

different applications in these end-user industries using these sealants. In particular,

the construction segment is projected to be most successful in the global market, as

sealants are increasingly utilized for various applications, such as parking,

cladding, marble work, roads, and roads, and more. In addition, growing

construction ventures are fuelling elastomer in emerging nations such as China and

India.

The growth of demand in the construction industry, the increased construction in

developing countries, and the increased usage of solar and wind power sealants

are key factors in boosting the market growth of elastomeric sealants. Continuing

advances in building construction on mature markets in recent years drive the

growth of markets by increasing construction activities in emerging countries such as

India, China, South Korea, and others. For example, in 2016, China’s building

industry grew 17% in the value of the industry, compared to 12% in 2015.

Over the coming years, the Asia-Pacific demand in the elastomers is projected to hit

the highest growth rate globally. The increasing use of these sealants in different

end-use industries is due to this. Moreover, the growth of the market is boosting as

the population rises as well as shifts of production units from developed countries in the

region.

The key players in the industry of elastomeric sealants are taking on different

strategies to expand their market footprints such as combinations and acquisitions,

growth, production of new products, and launching. Three elastomer-powered

silicone sealants, including 3M company, the Arkema Group, PPG Industries Inc.,

Sherwin-Williams Company, the Sherwin Williams Company, The Henkel Corporation,

H.B. Fuller, KCC Company, RPM International, Sika AG, and DowDuPont Inc. were

integrated into the Dow Chemical Corporation in 2016.

Latest News Update

In orthopedic applications, the demand for silicone elastomers is strong and the

high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders in an elderly population is fostering

market growth in focus. Furthermore, the increasing growth of infrastructure is

fuelling the Structural Silicone Glazing (SSG) in the building sector in developing

economies. The increasing demand for silicone elastomers would drive the global

silicone market significantly in the forecast period.

Silicon’s in medical devices are commonly used because they are more versatile,

biocompatible, and stable. Medical silicones are best suited for prophesizing devices

because they are lightweight and have a skin-like texture. There has been an

increasing demand for medical silicones, one of the main trends on the silicones

market, as it boosts medical devices and medical tapes’ stability and performance.

