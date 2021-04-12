Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market –Analysis, Top Company Profiles and Industrial Review Research 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Addivant, Dover Chemical Corporation., Galata Chemicals LLC, Sterling Auxiliaries Private Limited

Market Overview

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market research report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Industry for the forecast period. Such market report truly works as a backbone for every business that wishes to prosper in the market. The report displays current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the influence of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Furthermore, the data, facts and figures collected to produce Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers, and other authentic sources.

Elastomer coated fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 27,058.92 million by 2027. Increasing adoption water resistant fabrics in construction industries to reduce the dampness in the wall and building roofs is a growing factor for the market.

For construction industries Water proof material are designed to provide ultimate protection from wind, weather, rain damping and from other heat loss from walls and roofs of a buildings. The usage of water proof fabric prevents the penetration of water vapour inside the fabrics.

The major players covered in the report are ContiTech AG, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg AB , Sioen Industries NV, Spradling International, Inc, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., SRF Limited, Colley Group, inStyle Coated Fabric Solutions, LLC, COLMANT COATED FABRICS, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Marlen Textiles, Mid-Mountain Materials, Morbern Europe, Mount Vernon Mills, Inc Chemprene Inc., Seaman Corporation, HONGWEI INDUSTRY CO.,LTD, Dickson Constant and. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global elastomer coated fabrics market.

For instance,

• In October 2018, Marlen Textiles launched a new app for their customers to help them in choosing the fabric for their requirement. Through this innovation the company aims to promote their new products and innovation

Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Scope and Market Size

Elastomer coated fabrics market is categorized into type, fabric, color, lacquering system, coating method, coating process, surface property, application and end-user.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics, thermoplastic olefin (TPO) coated fabrics, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, and silicone coated fabrics. In North America, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics are dominating in the U.S. as the polyurethane fabric are ideal for automotive industries as they retain the color from the surface of vehicles and the U.S. is having higher automotive manufacturing units.

• On the basis of fabric, the market is segmented into yarn, non-woven, composites and others. Yarn is sub-segmented into PES, PES low-wick, glass fibre and others. In Asia-Pacific, non-woven fabrics are dominating in China as the county is having the high availability of raw materials. In Europe, non-woven fabrics are dominating in Germany having high durability and flexibility as compared to other fibres available in the region.

• On the basis of color, the market is segmented into transparent, camouflage color, violet, orange, striped, black, brown, metallic, white, yellow, beige, grey, green, blue, red and others. In Europe, transparent color is dominating in Germany as transparent color is mainly used in building and construction activities to increase the aesthetic appeal of the buildings and the country is having the high rage of residential buildings.

• On the basis of lacquering system, the market is segmented into acryl, F1, nano, without lacquering and others. In Middle East and Africa, acryl is dominating in Saudi Arabia as it is cheaper in cost as compare to other lacquering systems which increase its market demand.

• On the basis of coating method, the market is segmented into direct roll coating, pad-dry-cure, calendar coating, hot melt extrusion coating, foam finishing and others. In North America, direct roll coating is dominating in the U.S. as it is the most feasible technique without the need of experienced labours which reduce the labour cost and overall production cost as the country is having the high rate of labour cost.

• On the basis of coating process, the market is segmented into mixing & formulation, spread coating, dip coating and others. In Europe, dip coating is dominating in Germany as dip coating provide high resistant from corrosion and the country is having a higher manufacturing rate of marine products which required a properly coated fabric to protect the products from corrosion and other environmental activities.

• On the basis of surface property, the market is segmented into mat, high gloss, embossed, silk mat, silk gloss and others. In North America, high gloss is dominating in the U.S. as it reflects light, like a mirror, making the coating color seem more vivid and bright and also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the products.

Based on regions, the Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

