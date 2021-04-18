Global Elastic Adhesive Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global elastic adhesive market is growing at a decent rate and expected to achieve good growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of these adhesives in various end-user industries, majorly in construction and transportation.

On the basis of resin type, the elastic adhesive market is categorized into polyurethane, silicone, silyl modified polymers, and others. The polyurethane segment is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years. Polyurethane type resin is commonly used for bonding windscreen, side and rear windows of cars, tractors, trucks, and others.

Based on end-user, the elastic adhesive market is classified into construction, industrial, automotive and transportation, and others. The construction industry is the largest consumer of these adhesives; hence hold the largest share in the market.

On the basis of application, the elastic adhesive market is categorized into building maintenance, floor covering, automobiles, aircraft, ships, domestic appliances, and others.

The major factors that are driving the elastic adhesive market growth are the rising demand from end-user industries, increasing demand from developing countries, and increasing implementation of these adhesives in construction industry. Rapidly expanding construction industry in developing countries such as China and India along with the rising level of income is augmenting the growth of the market.

The major challenge identified in the market, which can hinder the market growth is the lack of knowledge among end user industries with regards to profits offered by these adhesives, which is anticipated to hold back the expansion of the elastic adhesive market during the forecast period.

The elastic adhesives market is fragmented; however, the majority of market share is captured by some major players having a global footprint and vast product portfolio. This is making it difficult for small players to compete in the market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the elastic adhesive market during the forecast period. The regional elastic adhesive industry has seen significant growth in recent years. This is attributed to the increasing income level of the middle-class population, rising government investment in various industries, particularly construction.