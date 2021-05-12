Global EHS Software Market 2021 Forecast To 2026 And COVID-19 Impact Outlook Within EHS Software market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global EHS Software Market is valued at USD 1331.59 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1956.83 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8 % over the forecast period.

This report analyses the global market for EHS Software. The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Global EHS Software Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Intensifying incidences of pandemics like COVID-19 drives the need of increased measures to secure health of the working populations. These concerns drive the demand along with the stringent government regulations to ensure good health environment at workplaces.

Technology sector has realized significant impact of the COVID-19 disruption around the world. It has impacted the raw material supply, to unsettling of the entire electronics value chain, causing the price augmentation of the products. From a constructive viewpoint, the disruption has caused a speeding up of remote working, and a quick focus on assessing and de-risking the end-to-end value chain.

The supply chain restrains may result in delayed in the launch of the new smartphones. Also, the customers base contraction risk due to the change in expense pattern. This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global EHS Software Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global EHS Software Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data from across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

Type Cloud-Based On-premises

Application Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Leading Players Of Global EHS Software Market

1.Intelex

2.Wolters Kluwer

3.VelocityEHS

4.Cority

5.Gensuite

6.Safety Culture

7.ProcessMap

8.Capptions

9.SafetySync

10.ProntoForms

11.Ideagen

12.Omnigo

13.StarTex Software

14.Others

Industry News

26-Jun-2020 IsoMetrix New Product Launch

IsoMetrix, an integrated risk and compliance management software specialist, has recently announced upcoming product enhancements being released on their web and mobile platforms.

24-Jun-2020 Lloyd’s Register wins design contract at Hywind Tampen

Lloyd’s Register, a specialist energy consultancy and technical services provider, have been award a contract for Human-Machine Interface (HMI) services to support Hywind Tampen, the world’s first floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms

23-Jun-2020 Golder to provide technical support in Albania

Golder, an environmental services firm, has recently announced it will provide technical services to support the development of a 140MW solar power plant in Albania led by the Ministry of Industry and Energy.

19-Jun-2020 OSHA fined Duke Energy Florida LLC

OSHA fined Duke Energy Florida LLC, a North Carolina-based electric power distributor, $53,976 in penalties for exposing employees to excavation hazards at a Florida worksite. OSHA was notified of an employee hospitalized after a trench wall collapsed on

17-Jun-2020 Viking Line complete a hospital-grade infection risk management readiness assessment with My Care

DNV GL, an accredited registrar and classification society, announced that the Finnish cruise and ferry company Viking Line is the first maritime business to complete a hospital-grade infection risk management readiness assessment with My Care.

16-Jun-2020 OSHA fined Bravo Pak

OSHA fined Bravo Pak, a New Jersey manufacturer, $259,760 in penalties for failing to abate machine hazards. Bravo Pak failed to develop and implement a lockout/tagout program to address unexpected start-up and machine guarding which resulted in injury.

3-Jul-2020 Dakota Software Appoints Joyce Higgins Vice President of Product Strategy

Dakota Software, a leading provider of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) management software, is pleased to announce that Joyce Higgins has joined the company as Vice President of Product Strategy. Ms. Higgins brings more than 20 years of product management experience leading the planning and execution of technology solutions for companies in highly-regulated industries.

Market Opportunities

Growing environmental concerns

On global level countries are seriously pact for the conservation of the environment. The government regulations for the industries to curb the adversity on environment had a positive effect on EHS market.

Rising incidence of injuries

Industrial accidents due to high risk involvement in the hazardous industries like , Oil and gas plants, chemical, iron & steel, nuclear facilities and among others, is accepted to further the necessity in the market.

Increasing demand

The wide acceptance of the EHS Software and involvement of various IT companies has extensively attracted the foreign investors to invest. The presence of EHS service providers such as AECOM Technology Corporation, Tetra Tech, Enablon, and Velocity EHS is prospective to encouragement in building awareness resulting in market growth.

Report Coverage



•An overview of the Global EHS Software market

•In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

•Global EHS Software market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)

•Characterization and quantification of the market segments for EHS Software market

•Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global EHS Software Market Report



•What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global EHS Software market?

•Which is mostly affected region, country?

•Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

•What is the market size and growth rate of the Global EHS Software market?

•What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

•What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

•Within EHS Software market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

•What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

•What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

•How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

