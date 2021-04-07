Global eHealth Market Business Insights, Trends, Future Assessment, COVID-19 Analysis and Technology Advancements by GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers

“Global eHealth Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The eHealth market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of eHealth Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research. eHealth market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the healthcare IT industry. Global eHealth market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain. This eHealth report has been formed with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 310.09 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 22.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of big data and scarcity of healthcare professionals will help in driving the growth of the eHealth market.

The major players covered in the eHealth market report are Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The post-COVID-19 healthcare is expected to see transformation of processes with high inclusion of mHealth.

For instance,

Primary care and management of several non-communicable diseases are expected to be shifted to digital mode. Several countries including England, have begun to embrace telehealth for delivery of primary care and are undertaking a digital first approach for overall healthcare provision.

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size

eHealth market is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Global eHealth Market Drivers:

The more emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services will likely to accelerate the growth of the eHealth market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, advancement in technology of eHealth will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Refusal among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions and high cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions will likely to hamper the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Pointers Covered in the eHealth Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

