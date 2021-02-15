Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market || keyplayers includes Apple, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell, Discovery Communication, Fujitsu Limited

The report “Global Education Technology (Ed Tech0 and Smart Classrooms Market, By Educational Hardware, (Interactive Whiteboards, Projectors, Interactive Display, Printers, Interactive Tables, Audio Systems) By Educational Systems (Learning Management System, Learning Content Management System, Learning Content Development System, Student Response System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, and Document Management System) By Technologies ( Educational Gaming, Educational Analytics, Educational ERP, Educational Security, and Educational Dashboard) By End User, (Kindergarten, K-12, and Higher Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″. Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market are projected to US$ 91 Billion by 2020. This growth in the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market is attributed to the increasing role and supportive camps from the government in the education sector and digitization of the country. The global education technology (Ed Tech) and smart classrooms market is mostly driven by tech minds as the data created need to be driven in processes and application that will facilitate learning. Therefore, a huge giant in technology is entering the market with innovative products. Where the most dominating end-user is K-12 in the market as interactive teaching is nowadays preferred over traditional teaching.

Key Highlights:

In January 2020, SMART Technologies launches a new interactive display with a revolutionary platform, which is expected to bridge physical and digital learning. The fundamental to this new technology is that it has intuitive like having a 6 th sense just pick up the pen, or object and interact with the board.

sense just pick up the pen, or object and interact with the board. In June, Lenovo announced a Preferred Partnership between LanSchool, its classroom management platform and clever the most widely used rostering portal in K-12 schools. This partnership is expected to remove barriers for teachers, providing them with a solution.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Education Technology (Ed Tech0 and Smart Classrooms market accounted for US$ 91 Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, application, and region.

By Educational Hardware, the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market are segmented into Interactive Whiteboards, Projectors, Interactive Display, Printers, Interactive Tables, Audio Systems.

By Educational Systems, the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms are segmented into Learning Management System, Learning Content Management System, Learning Content Development System, Student Response System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, and Document Management System.

By Technologies, the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms are segmented into Educational Gaming, Educational Analytics, Educational ERP, Educational Security, and Educational Dashboard.

By End User, the market is segmented into Kindergarten, K-12, and Higher Education.

By Region, North America is projected to lead the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to Cutting edge technology and innovations.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Education Technology (Ed Tech0 and Smart Classrooms Market”, By Type (Anti-Reflective Coatings, and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings) By Application (Electronic Products, Car, Product That Defend Bath, Glass, and Others), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Education-Technology-Ed-Tech-3930

The prominent player operating in the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market includes Apple, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell, Discovery Communication, Fujitsu Limited, HP, Blackboard, IBM, Jenzabar, and Lenovo.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized in market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions development company which offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com