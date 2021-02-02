Global Education PC Market | Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Dell Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Acer Group, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corp and Lenovo Group Limited.

In May 2019, Apple announced that Malala Fund was joining its partnership with vocational school Simplon that will teach the coding language of Swift to underserved groups in France, with a new focus on displaced young women and refugee.

The global Education PC market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report can be subdivided on the basis of product type, application and region.

By product type, the global Education PC market is segmented into desktop, laptop and tablet. The laptop segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue in the education PC market over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global Education PC market is categorized into elementary education, middle school, high school, secondary education and higher education. The scope for increase in the use of PCs in the Education sector is high due to many schools lack basic IT infrastructure. The adoption of PCs in an education system is expected to increase the efficiency of both teachers and students which will improving the teaching and learning process.

By region, the market in North America has dominated the global market in the recent past and is presumed to continue this trend over the forecast period. North America has accounted for the highest revenue share in the last couple of years due to factors like constant R&D initiatives and firm government support.

The report “Global Education PC Market, By Product (Desktop, Laptop and Tablet), By End-User (Elementary Education, Middle School, High school, Secondary Education and Higher Education) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Education PC market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The growth of digital content for education across the globe is the major driver for the growth of the global market. In addition, online education is playing an important role in education institutions where the need of bring your own device (BYOD) have increased which boosting the target market growth. Furthermore, the advancement in the smart training methods is also propelling growth of global market as it plays an important role for providing learning resources like in distance education. Moreover, decrease in the cost of installation and boost in the awareness of education PC will create new opportunities for key market players for the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Also, the availability of qualifications by accredited and non-accredited and online education courses provided by the institutions will continue to increase which is creating new opportunity for the target market growth.

The prominent player operating in the global Education PC market includes are Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Dell Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Acer Group, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corp and Lenovo Group Limited.