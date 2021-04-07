Global Edible Packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % to reach US$ 1,087 Million by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Edible Packaging Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Edible Packaging Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 1,087 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period 2019- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The increase in popularity of edible packaging solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, advances in packaging technologies, and new sources of edible packaging solutions that can be developed. Edible packaging has seen increased adoption due to factors such as high consumption of processed food products, an increase in people’s hygiene concerns, and a rise in packaging waste through the use of synthetic polymers, thus affecting the environment, thus boosting the growth of the edible packaging industry.

The approach of eco-friendly packaging helps to conserve the atmosphere/environment as the products are both edible and harmless for human use, thereby reducing the use of plastic packaging ravage and propelling the growth of the global edible packaging industry. Plastic pollution and waste are considered harmful to the atmosphere as it takes a huge amount of time to recycle plastics. All of these factors helped the development of the edible market for packaging.

Growth drivers

Lessening in Packaging Waste

Edible packaging helps to preserve the environment as the consumer with the food product will consume the box itself, thus reducing the waste from packaging. Edible packaging also includes packaging films made up of vitamins, proteins, and probiotics of milk proteins, which have essential nutrients and are capable of providing the food with an oxygen barrier, thereby avoiding contamination. Plastic pollution and waste are considered harmful to the atmosphere as it takes a huge amount of time to recycle plastics. All of these factors helped the development of the edible market for packaging.

Technological advancement and Innovations

The edible packaging industry is still in its embryonic stage, and the market is making various advances. Nutrition nutritional characteristics are improved through the use of nanotechnology technologies such as Nano encapsulation and multifaceted systems. Nano encapsulation of active composites with edible covers helps protect the food from moisture and heat and prevents the entry of other particles into the food.

Edible Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Global Edible Packaging are Nagase America LLC, Devro PLC, Monosol LLC, JRF Technology, Evoware, Notpla LTD, Tipa Corp., Avani, Incredible Foods Inc., Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. LTD., Envi-Green Biotech Pvt. LTD., Regeno Bio Bags, Apeel Sciences, Coolhaus, Do Eat, Ecoactive, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Edible Packaging market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Edible Packaging market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Edible Packaging market based on the Source, Raw materials, Packaging Process, and End use.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Edible Packaging Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Source

Plant

Animals

By Raw Material

Seaweeds and algae

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Others (Surfactant, Composites, Carbohydrates)

By Packaging Process

Antimicrobial

Nanotechnology

Electro hydrodynamic

Coatings

Microorganisms

By End Use

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

