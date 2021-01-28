Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market 2020:With Significant Major Players-NewLink Genetics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited , GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novavax

Global Ebola virus infection drug market is rising with a substantial CAGR in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in market can be attributed to the increasing number of Ebola virus infected patients , growing prevalence of Ebola virus infections, the lack of a reliable cure for Ebola virus infections and steady government support to Ebola research, developing Ebola drugs and vaccines.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Ebola virus infection drug market are Merck & Co., Inc, NewLink Genetics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited , GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novavax, GeoVax, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Bavarian Nordic , Nanoviricides, INC, Sarepta Therapeutics, Chimerix, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, INC, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, BioComo Incorporation, Peptineo, Bio-Excel, Geneone Life Sciences, IMV Inc, Etubics

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2015, ChAd3-ZEBOV vaccine is developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is under phase II/III of clinical trial and shows 90.0% efficacy rate, and the safety of vaccine and placebo is high.

In April 2015, VSV-EBOV vaccine is developed by NewLink Genetics and Merck & Co., Inc. in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada is under phase III of clinical trial and currently in use and shows very high efficacy rate and the vaccine regimen appears to be well tolerated by adult volunteers.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of Ebola virus infected patients

Growing prevalence of Ebola virus infections around the world

Increasing awareness about the infection

Lack of a reliable cure for Ebola virus infections

Steady government support for Ebola research including development of Ebola drugs and vaccines

Market Restraints

The unpredictable nature of Ebola has slow down research efforts

Unavailability of effective treatment

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Ebola Virus Infection Drug market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

Segmentation: Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market

By Strain Type

Zaire

Sudan

Tai forest

Bundibugyo virus

Novel Drug Type

Zmapp

Favipiravir

GS-5734

TKM-Ebola

AVI-7537

Vaccine Type

cad3-ZEBOV

rvsv-ZEBOV

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug ?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug ?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug ?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug ? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

