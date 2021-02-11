Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors -INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.
Global Eating Disorder Market Scope and Market Size
The eating disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
- On the basis of type, the eating disorder market is segmented into anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, pica, rumination disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, purging disorder, night eating syndrome and others
- On the basis of treatment, the eating disorder market is segmented into medications, therapies and others. Treatment by medication further divided into antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and others. Therapies further divided into cognitive behavioural therapy, family-based therapy and other
- On the basis of patients, the market is segmented into inpatients and outpatients
- Route of administration segment of eating disorder market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others
- On the basis of end-users, the eating disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others
- On the basis of distribution channel, eating disorder market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others
Eating Disorder Market Country Level Analysis
Eating disorder is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Eating Disorder market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.
On geographically estimation North America dominates the market share due to increased investment by pharmaceutical industries for the advancement in the treatment and favourable reimbursement scenario. Europe holds second largest market for eating disorder due to advancement in technology and higher health care spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the eating disorder market due to increased rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region
