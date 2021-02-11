Global Earthmoving Equipment Market Grow at a CAGR of 3.2% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Earthmoving Equipment Market by Product (Loaders, Compaction Equipment, Excavators, Backhoes, Others), Application (Construction, Mining), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global earthmoving equipment market is expected to grow from USD 81 billion in 2020 to USD 104.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Middle East region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like expanding large-scale construction activities, quality improvement in after-market services, and technological advancements. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share of 43.8% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as increasing investments in urban as well as rural infrastructure, the building of roads, ports, IT parks & residential areas, and large-scale infrastructure investments over various industries such as energy, healthcare, education, transportation, & utilities.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419156/request-sample

Earthmoving Equipment Market by Product (Loaders, Compaction Equipment, Excavators, Backhoes, Others), Application (Construction, Mining), Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the global earthmoving equipment market are CNH Industrial, Doosan Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., JCB, Liebherr Group, Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global earthmoving equipment market.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419156

On the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into loaders, compaction equipment, excavators, backhoes, and others. The loaders segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24.1% in the year 2020. Loaders are mainly used in different building projects owing to their versatility and compact size. They are also used for a wide range of tasks like construction, digging, paving roads, small demolitions, excavation, and transportation of building materials. Based on application, the earthmoving equipment market has been divided into construction and mining. The mining segment is forecasted to show the highest CAGR. Mining comprises of surface and underground mining operations like screening & pulverizing, mineral processing, and crushing.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/earthmoving-equipment-market-by-product-loaders-compaction-equipment-419156.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com