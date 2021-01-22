Global Earphones and Headphones Market: The 2020-2030 Market and Growth Factor Outlook | Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., etc.

The report “Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Technology (Wired and Wireless), by Outlook (In-Ear and Over-Ear), By Application (Fitness, Gaming, Virtual Reality, and Music and Entertainment), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global earphones and headphones market is projected to grow from US$ 31.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 249.8 billion by 2029. The global earphones and headphones market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adaption of smart phone over the globe. In addition, availability of earphones and headphones in various color, different styles, and price range further increases its demand among end users and in turn expected to propel the growth of the global earphones and headphones market. Furthermore, increasing technological innovations in the earphones and headphones is expected boost growth of the target market in the near future. Development of cost-effective and compact designs of wireless earphones and headphones can create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global earphones and headphones market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2017, for instance, Beats Electronics LLC had launched new Beats Studio3 Wireless brings the best audio experience to the noise-canceling headphone market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global earphones and headphones market accounted for US$ 31.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a significant CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, outlook, application, and region.

By technology, the wired segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to presence of several manufacturers who offers a variety of wired headphones including over-ear headphones.

By outlook, the over-ear segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its excellent properties such as potable, lightweight, and good sound quality.

By application, the music and entertainment segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018. The fitness segment offers high earning potential and leading players are upgrading their products to cater to the growing demand in the global market.

By region, Asia Pacific earphones and headphones market accounted for major revenue share of the global earphones and headphones market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established earphones and headphones brands in the countries in the region. Availability of this brands through online platform, particularly in countries such as India, Japan, and China are some major factors expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Earphones and Headphones Market”, By Technology (Wired and Wireless), By Outlook (In-Ear and Over-Ear), By Application (Fitness, Gaming, Virtual Reality, and Music and Entertainment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global earphones and headphones market includes Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., AIAIAI ApS, AKG Acoustics GmbH, Apple Inc., Audio-Technica Corporation, and Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG.

