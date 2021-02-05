Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

A new market study is released on Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This report is delivered as the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. Market research reports like this Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements.

Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market By Type (Nasal (Injectable, Gel, Dressings (Sponges, Splints, Strips)), Ear (Injectable, Gel, Dressings (Sponges, Splints, Strips))), Material (Bioresorbable (Chitosan, HYAFF, Combination), Non-Absorbable (CMC, Synthetic, Others)), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, OTC), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market is estimated to reach USD 303.96 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, technological development and adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Competitive Analysis: Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market

Global ear and nasal packing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ear and nasal packing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the ear and nasal packing market are Medtronic, Stryker, Summit Medical Group,., Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Network Medical Products Ltd, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, DCC plc, Fannin, Merocel, Entellus Medical Inc., Abgel, Boston Medical Products Inc and others

Market Definition: Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market

Ear and nasal packing materials are the products that are designed for the development of the nasal packing for the maintenance of the patients after nasal surgery such as edema, nose bleed etc. Ear and nasal packing are based on polymers with efficiency of dissolving into the body with a time interval of 2-3 weeks. Nasal packing are the cotton packs whereas Ear packing products such as myringoplasty and canalplasty are used in surgeries.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) has established a new business operation in North Africa. The subsidiary has been started in Tunis, for offering the wound care, compression and hosiery, supports and orthoses, and or products segments service provider.

In December 2016, Alvogen has acquired a leading nasal spray device in Russia, sold under the Dolphin brand. The product is use for full rinsing of the nasal cavity and helps in the prevention of flu and the alleviation of common cold symptoms. The dolphin brand is currently the third largest on the Russian market.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis

Growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures

Technological developments and favourable reimbursement

Market Restraints

Side effects of the ENT packing products

Lack of trained otolaryngologists

Segmentation: Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market

By Type

Nasal Injectable Gel Dressings Sponges Splints Strips

Ear Injectable Gel Dressings Sponges Splints Strips



By Material

Bioresorbable Chitosan HYAFF Combination



Non-Absorbable CMC Synthetic Others



By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

OTC

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Geography

