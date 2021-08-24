Global E-Sports Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global e-sports market is expected grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

The e-sports market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the e-sports market are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Immortals.

The global e-sports market is segmented –

1) By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting And Sports

2) By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Others

3) By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

The e-sports market report describes and explains the global e-sports market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The e-sports report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global e-sports market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global e-sports market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

