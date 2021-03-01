Global E-liquid Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Black Note, Breazy, Bsmw, Crystal Canyon Vapes, Eliquid Factory

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the E-liquid market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the E-liquid market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global E-liquid market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the E-liquid market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Black Note Inc., Breazy, Bsmw Ltd., Crystal Canyon Vapes Llc, Eliquid Factory and more – all the leading players operating in the global E-liquid market have been profiled in this research report.

Global E-liquid Market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. E-liquid is made up of Propylene Glycol (PG), water, flavorings, Vegetable Glycerin (VG) and nicotine. This e-liquid comes in tanks as well as small bottle used with Open System e-cigarette devices which can only be refilled with bottled e-liquid. It is far cheaper and less harmful than smoking tobacco.The increasing adoption of safer alternatives to smoking across the globe along with rising health awareness among people regarding smoking tobacco are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Whereas, stringent government regulations imposed on the use of e-liquids is the major factor restraining the growth of global E-liquid market during the forecast period. For instance: in September 2019, the U.S. government banned flavored e-cigarettes to combat a significant rise in the number of teen vaping. Also, the government banned on selling dessert, fruit, and mint-flavored products in the U.S. Moreover, the US banned companies in suspended the sale of non-tobacco flavors in the country. Similarly, in November 2019, JUUL Labs, Inc. suspended sales of its non-menthol based and non-tobacco flavors in the United States.

The regional analysis of global E-liquid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of key vendors such as JUUL Labs, Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Turning Point Brands, Inc.; and Nicquid in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing number of lung cancer cases owing to the growing consumption of tobacco smoking as well as high taxes levied on traditional cigarettes in Japan are encouraging the growth of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Black Note, Inc.

Breazy

BSMW Ltd.

Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC

eLiquid Factory

Mig Vapor LLC

Molecule Labs, Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pre-filled

Bottled

By Flavors Size:

Menthol

Tobacco

Dessert

Fruits & Nuts

Chocolate

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Retail Store

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global E-liquid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. E-Liquid Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. E-Liquid Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. E-Liquid Market, By Flavors, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. E-Liquid Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Liquid Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Liquid Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Liquid Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Liquid Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global E-Liquid Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global E-Liquid Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global E-Liquid Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. E-Liquid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Pre-Filled

5.4.2. Bottled

Chapter 6. Global E-Liquid Market, By Flavors

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global E-Liquid Market By Flavors, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global E-Liquid Market Estimates & Forecasts By Flavors 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. E-Liquid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Menthol

6.4.2. Tobacco

6.4.3. Dessert

6.4.4. Fruits & Nuts

6.4.5. Chocolate

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global E-Liquid Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global E-Liquid Market By Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global E-Liquid Market Estimates & Forecasts By Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. E-Liquid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Online

7.4.2. Retail Store

Chapter 8. Global E-Liquid Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. E-Liquid Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America E-Liquid Market

8.2.1.1. U.S. E-Liquid Market

8.2.1.2. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Flavors Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4. Distribution Channel Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada E-Liquid Market

8.3. Europe E-Liquid Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. E-Liquid Market

8.3.2. Germany E-Liquid Market

8.3.3. France E-Liquid Market

8.3.4. Spain E-Liquid Market

8.3.5. Italy E-Liquid Market

8.3.6. Rest Of Europe E-Liquid Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific E-Liquid Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China E-Liquid Market

8.4.2. India E-Liquid Market

8.4.3. Japan E-Liquid Market

8.4.4. Australia E-Liquid Market

8.4.5. South Korea E-Liquid Market

8.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific E-Liquid Market

8.5. Latin America E-Liquid Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil E-Liquid Market

8.5.2. Mexico E-Liquid Market

8.6. Rest Of The World E-Liquid Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Black Note, Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Breazy

9.2.3. Bsmw Ltd.

9.2.4. Crystal Canyon Vapes Llc

9.2.5. Eliquid Factory

9.2.6. Mig Vapor Llc

9.2.7. Molecule Labs, Inc.

9.2.8. Nicopure Labs Llc

9.2.9. Philip Morris International Inc.

9.2.10. Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

