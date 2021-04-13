Global E-Invoicing Market Size, Share, Market Growth Will High to USD 16.68 billion by 2030

Global E-Invoicing Market to surpass USD 16.68 billion by 2030 from USD 5.87 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.40% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. One of the major elements that create a positive outlook for the market is tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the broad integration of smart IT solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications, and retail industries also boosts the growth of the global market. This is in accordance with the flexible e-invoicing solutions provided by product suppliers to assist the changing operational patterns. Various technologies, such as the expansion of the cloud-based invoicing web and software-based applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analytics, also contribute to market growth. The company’s development is one of the main driving forces behind the growth process. The market is also anticipated to be further driven by other factors, including the high acceptance of blockchain technologies to guarantee the safety of documents, as well as the emerging trend of document digitalization towards effective processing and compliance.

E-invoicing applies solely to the electronic exchange of invoices among buyers and suppliers. Depending on the legislation and types of businesses that operate in their respective countries, numerous regions describe e-invoicing in different ways. Electronic invoices are classified as structured invoices with more than seven required fields of supplier and buyer verification for the context of this analysis. The direct supplier model, direct buyer model, Software as a service/platform as a service (PaaS) model, network model, four corner model, multi-domain model, and hybrid cloud model are numerous options adopted for the exchange of e-invoices throughout enterprises.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-633

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global E-Invoicing Market: Key Players

Basware Corporation

Transcepta LLC

The Sage Group Plc

Cegedim SA

IBM Corporation

Trade shift

Coupa Software Inc.

Comarch SA

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

Other Prominent Players

Global E-Invoicing Market: Segments

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global E-Invoicing Market is segmented by Deployment into Cloud and on-premises. Cloud, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The providers of cloud solutions help their customers fulfill legal requirements and tax obligations, as well as guarantee end-to-end data security. In different branches, some of the main factors that encourage cloud-based solutions entail easy use, interoperability, cost savings, easy implementation, and on-demand characteristics. The vast and ever-growing number of SMEs across the world adds to the need for cloud-based E-invoicing methods in terms of the benefits offered by cloud solutions

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-633

Global E-Invoicing Market Dynamics

Drivers

E-commerce Growth

One of the major elements that create a positive outlook for the market is tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the broad integration of smart IT solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications, and retail industries also boosts the growth of the global market. This is in accordance with the flexible e-invoicing solutions provided by product suppliers to assist the changing operational patterns

Restraint

High initial cost

The high initial implementation costs and cost-effective E-Invoicing availability could hinder the growth on the market. Most key players restrict themselves due to high initial costs and thus limiting the market growth.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/e-invoicing-market/633

Global E-Invoicing Market report also contains analysis on:

E-Invoicing Segments

By End-User B2C B2B others

By Deployment Cloud On-Premises



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-633

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USAs

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube