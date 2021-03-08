Global E-Discovery Market Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects, Regional Analysis

This report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding this industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. This global market research report is likely to show a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period. Key insights of the report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved.

E-Discovery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.49 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 69.79 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 24.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to the increasing adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with various electrical appliances.

Prominent Market Players: E-Discovery Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the e-discovery market are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FTI Consulting, Inc., OpenText Corp., Relativity, AccessData, ZyLAB, Exterro, Inc., Nuix, Logikcull, Swiftype, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Cicayda, Ipro Tech, LLC, Sherpa Software, Safelink, Zapproved LLC., NextPoint, Inc., SysTools, DFLABS SPA, Docket Alarm, Inc., LexisNexis., Algolia and others.

Key Segmentation: E-Discovery Market

By Solution (Legal Hold, Early Case Assessment, Data Processing, Technology Assisted Review, Data Production), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical(Government and Public Sector, Legal, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Proliferation of IoT devices across various verticals and overabundance of stored data

Increase in the number of litigations across the globe

Focus on proactive governance with data analytics and emergence of new content sources

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications, This will also deliver ‘Everything’ as a Service to get a cloud experience everywhere and leverage the speed and agility of clouds, and avoid single cloud lock-in.

In January, 2019, CloudNine announced substantial technology enhancements and updated product names on its discovery software products. The CloudNine product suite now includes CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance, CloudNine Explore, and CloudNine Review.

