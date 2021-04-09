Global E-Discovery Market Current Trends Analysis and Future Projections with Top key Players

This report puts on view systemic company profiles which illustrate how the moves of several key players and brands are driving the market. The report provides with a top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. It also covers predictions regarding the reasonable arrangements of uncertainties and latest techniques. This report covers wide scope that takes into account market scenarios, comparative pricing between major players, expenditure and profit of the specified market regions. The report also carries out study on the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis.

E-Discovery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.49 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 69.79 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 24.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Prominent Market Players: E-Discovery Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the e-discovery market are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FTI Consulting, Inc., OpenText Corp., Relativity, AccessData, ZyLAB, Exterro, Inc., Nuix, Logikcull, Swiftype, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Cicayda, Ipro Tech, LLC, Sherpa Software, Safelink, Zapproved LLC., NextPoint, Inc., SysTools, DFLABS SPA, Docket Alarm, Inc., LexisNexis., Algolia and others.

"Product Definition"

E-discovery or electronic discovery is a process in which electronic data is brought, located or searched with the intention of using it as a civil evidence or in any legal proceedings. It can also work offline on a particular computer. It has its wide application in government, legal sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, energy and utilities, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, and others. Growing litigations globally and stringent policy and compliance regulations worldwide may act as the major driver in the growth of global e-discovery market. On the other hand high costing involved in solutions and services may hamper the market growth.

Key Segmentation: E-Discovery Market

By Solution (Legal Hold, Early Case Assessment, Data Processing, Technology Assisted Review, Data Production), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical(Government and Public Sector, Legal, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Proliferation of IoT devices across various verticals and overabundance of stored data

Increase in the number of litigations across the globe

Focus on proactive governance with data analytics and emergence of new content sources

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications, This will also deliver ‘Everything’ as a Service to get a cloud experience everywhere and leverage the speed and agility of clouds, and avoid single cloud lock-in.

In January, 2019, CloudNine announced substantial technology enhancements and updated product names on its discovery software products. The CloudNine product suite now includes CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance, CloudNine Explore, and CloudNine Review.

