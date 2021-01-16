Global E-Commerce Marketplace Market will grow to US$ 63.05 Bn by 2027 at 16.5% CAGR

In terms of revenue, global e-commerce marketplace market was valued at US$ 15.97 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% to reach US$ 63.05 Bn by 2027.

Growing internet penetration is linking rural and urban markets, thereby bringing more users online. This trend is creating new profit opportunities for sellers on e-commerce platforms by increasing their customer reach in remote areas, thus, fueling the growth of e-commerce marketplace market across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has attracted high number of shoppers and sellers towards e-commerce marketplace as it provides a contact-less shopping experience.

B2B business type dominated the global e-commerce marketplace market in 2018 owing to high adoption of digital platforms by businesses which directly connect them with wholesalers and other businesses.

Cross-border coverage is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period due to favorable initiatives of regulatory bodies to well-organize international trade activities.

North America region contributed a significant share in the global e-commerce marketplace market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the development in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, legal and institutional environment and social acceptance. Also, the favorable policies in the region are attracting foreign investments in the e-commerce sector.

Some of the players operating in the e-commerce marketplace market are Alibaba.com, Amazon.com, Inc., B2W – Companhia Digital, Best Buy, Carousell, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Coupang Corporation, Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten, eBay Inc., Etsy, Inc., Flipkart.com, GraysOnline, Home Depot Product Authority, LLC., Jd.com, Inc., Mercado Livre, Lazada, Myntra, OLX, Otto, Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., Quikr India Private Limited, Snapdeal Private Limited (formerly Jasper Infotech Private Limited), Target Brands, Inc., TMALL.COM, Trade Me, Walmart, Xiaohongshu, Zalando SE, ZALORA and Zappos.com LLC amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of e-commerce marketplace market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

