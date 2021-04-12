Global E-commerce Market Share Set to Register 27 Trillion USD by 2027

Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global E-commerce Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Size, Share, and Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global E-commerce Market Size to reach USD 27 trillion by 2027. Global E-commerce Market is valued approximately at USD 9 trillion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request a sample Report of E-commerce Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3002328/?utm_source=mccourier.com/&utm_medium=SP

The E-commerce mainly deals with purchasing and selling of goods and services, or the transferring of funds or data, over an electronic platform, mainly the internet. It can be conducted over smartphones, tablets, or computers/laptops like a digital version of mail-order catalog shopping.

It can make available a range of good or services, including consumer products, books, music, flight tickets, and financial services. This technology further provides the organization an easier reach for the consumers, and thus essential acquaintance to business is also attained, thereby reinforcing market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of internet and smartphone in developed and developing countries, increasing importance of online marketing tools such as Google and Facebook ads, and surging number of small and medium enterprises on online platforms are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, the number of internet users in the United Kingdom was around 62.09 million in 2016, which is expected to rise with 95% by 2021. Similarly, as per Cisco, western Europe’s mobile was 6.5% of total internet traffic in 2016, and it will be 12.2% of total internet traffic by 2021. While the mobile data traffic will grow 6-fold during 2016-2021, at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 41%. Thus, the rise in proliferation of internet is likely to promote the growth of E-commerce market all over the world. However, the lack of technical infrastructure in rural areas and underdeveloped countries, along with lack of privacy and security are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.

Gome Electrical Appliance Holdings Ltd.

com Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Otto Group

Sunning Commerce Group Co. Ltd.

The regional analysis of the global E-commerce market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of internet users, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in preference for B2B e-commerce platforms coupled with increasing e-commerce transactions across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-commerce market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Model Type:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

For More Details on E-commerce Market Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-e-commerce-market-size-research?utm_source=Marketwatch.com/&utm_medium=SP

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC.

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: www.marketstudyreport.com/