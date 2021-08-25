Global E-commerce Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global e-commerce market is expected to grow from $2080.13 billion in 2020 to $2435.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $4072.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

The e-commerce market consists of sales of merchandise such as apparel, electronics, furniture, books, cosmetics, and other products through online channels. This industry includes e-commerce and m-commerce companies that offer home delivery services. The sales transaction between the retailers and their customers through the use of information technology including telephone and internet and delivery of merchandise is typically done through mail or couriers. The e-commerce industry also includes direct mailers who are selling their merchandise and retailing through online websites.

The e-commerce market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the e-commerce market are Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd., Macy’s Inc., Otto Group, Alibaba Group, PayPal , Apple, eBay, Google, PayPal , Myntra, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Lenskart.

The global e-commerce market is segmented –

1) By Application: Home Appliances, Clothing and Footwear, Books, Cosmetics, Baby Goods, Groceries, Others

2) By Model Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

The e-commerce market report describes and explains the global e-commerce market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The e-commerce report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global e-commerce market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global e-commerce market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

