Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, Industry Analyses and Forecasted Till 2030

Logistics is a term used to define the way the resources are managed, stored, and subsequently delivered to their destinations. E-commerce logistics is a technological application with traditional logistics principles. Logistical services include the preparation, execution, and monitoring of goods and services transportation. Due to the increasing complexity of logistics, technology has become important to secure the service in an efficient as well as reliable manner.

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market to surpass USD 548.36 billion by 2030 from USD billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.52% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The expansion of e-commerce startups and the rising cross-border e-commerce practices is anticipated to push the e-commerce logistics market during the forecasted years. In the next years, too, the growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the market. In addition, a number of advantages from e-commerce logistics are expected to augment market demand during the projected timeframe, such as the facility to implement e-commerce logistic services and the increased reliability, real-time insight into product transports, and improvement in customer satisfaction.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-632

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market: Key Players

XPO Logistics

DHL International GmbH

Aramex International

FedEx Corporation

S.F. Express

Gati Limited

Amazon

Kenco Group, Inc.

Ceva Holdings LLC

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

Other Prominent Players

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market: Segments

Warehouse segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market is segmented by Service Type into Transportation, Warehousing. The warehousing division consists of returns processing centers hubs/delivery centers, and mega centers, whereas the transportation division is divided into trucking/over road, air/express delivery, freight/rail, and maritime. Transport services generated the highest turnover in 2020, whereas, the warehouse sub-section is expected to grow most rapidly during the projected timeframe.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-632

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased internet penetration

In several applications, the expansion of online technology has led to the rate of adoption of e-commerce logistics. The market growth is largely fueled by variables such as the increase of cross-border electronic commerce and an increase of Internet penetration, solely in the developing nations, will lead to the growth of this market, as it will deepen the total consumption of international products in different regions.

Restraint

Lack of regulation

The market is likely to be restricted by factors like a lack of knowledge of this system and the concerns regarding the lack of system safety. Logistics companies restrain their access to the rural areas of the nation covering a large section of the region’s underdeveloped country infrastructure. It also lowers logistics companies’ reach and connectivity. Furthermore, increased crude oil prices and their instability also impact the logistics companies, which affect market players’ profit margin. The average freight movement rate is significantly slower than the global average on Indian roads.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/e-commerce-logistics-market/632

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market report also contains analysis on:

E-Commerce Logistics Segments:

By Operational area: International Domestic

By Service Type into Transportation Warehousing



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-632

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USAs

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube