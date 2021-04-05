The rise of Cross-border, favourable demographics and technology advancement in E-commerce logistics market will boost E-commerce Logistics market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the influencing e-commerce industry, the demand of 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers. Furthermore, strong growth in the supply chain solutions is being to provide customized services with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology will accelerating the growth of E-commerce Logistics market.

Additionally, Adoption of advanced technology by retailers to revamped their traditional warehouses to cater to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics to improve the store-level inventory accuracy and increase their efficiency which will contribute to E-commerce Logistics market growth during the forecast period. With the rise of small and medium enterprises, improvements in foreign direct investment in various countries augmented middle-class living of standard coupled with disposable income are keys driver aiding to the growth of E-commerce Logistics market.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global E-commerce Logistics market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the adoption of technology for route optimization and tracking of the parcel by companies.

E-commerce Logistic Service Type analysis

On the basis of Service type, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segregated by Transportation and Warehousing. Transportation service type dominates the global E-commerce logistics owing to its fast application in various large and small companies which are focusing on last-mile delivery. Moreover, Maritime transportation which is particularly used for goods, such as crude oil and grains with real-time information, accuracy and Air Freight delivering with speed with the lower risk of damage and provision of security and good frequency for regular destinations will boost transportation market in global E-commerce logistics.

Furthermore, technology advancement in logistics sectors such as RFID which will increase the efficiency of transportation vehicles by providing real-time data across their entire supply chain and through fleet management which manages everyday vehicles usages and services routes will augment transportation service market in upcoming periods. Warehousing services will be the fastest growing segment due to demand for lowering operational costs and maintaining stocks availability in on & off season and technological advancement in the supply chain. Moreover, Packaging and quality checks facility, government initiative through taxes exemption for warehouse centers and maintaining of inventory stocks will burgeon the warehouse services market over the forecast period.

E-commerce Logistics Operational Area analysis

On the basis of the Operational Area, the global E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into International and Domestic. By Operational area basis, Domestic segment will lead the market due to better regional connectivity, differences in cultures & differences of living of standard in regional basis and regional basis demands. Moreover, better e-commerce logistics system which provides support through warehousing, inventory, delivery, invoicing, handling cash-on-delivery and product-returns that are easily feasible for every country in different ways will influence domestic e-commerce logistics market over the forecast period. Additionally, applications of E-commerce logistics that have reduced the risk which occurred between the seller and the customer by ensuring that the right product is delivered to the right customer, at the right place and at the right time.

International Segment will be fastest growing market owing to reduced pre-paid taxes and lowering in customs duties by developing countries. Moreover, the reachability of customers beyond the border through and rapid urbanization led to more numbers outsourcing companies will contribute to the growth of the international market in the future timeline.

Regional analysis of E-commerce Logistics market

On the basis of region, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world E-commerce Logistics market over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of smartphones & internet, growing acceptability of online payment and rapid urbanization in this region coupled with disposable incomes. Moreover, the importance of E-commerce market playing a major role in driving the demand of e-commerce logistics for distribution of goods or parcels to end-user will boost Asia Pacific market.

Additionally, a government initiative in the e-commerce sector through tax exemptions and GST implementation is one of the key factors estimated to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the next few years. The major contribution from China, Japan, South Korea, and India is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period. North America Market is driven by the technology advancement in the e-commerce sector will bear better products & services to end-user with help of digital infrastructure.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world E-commerce Logistics market, in terms of Value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of the region by segmenting world E-commerce Logistics market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world E-commerce Logistics on the premise of service type and operational area.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world E-commerce Logistics market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world E-commerce Logistics market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off E-commerce Logistics globally.

Global E-commerce Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, Kenco Group Inc., Aramex International, F. Express , Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, GIZTIX, CJ Logistics Thailand, Kerry Express, SME Shipping Co, Thailand Post, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ecom Express, Express Logistics, Japan Post, La Poste, Bpost, SF Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post and UPS are the key players in manufacturing E-commerce Logistics . In terms of services offerings, DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation are the major players in the market.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Global E-commerce Logistics service providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Global E-commerce Logistics suppliers

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to E-commerce Logistics market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Service Type

Transportation and

Warehousing

By Operational Area

International

Domestic

In addition, the report provides analysis of the E-commerce Logistics market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany

UK.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM



Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA



Saudi Africa

UAE

Egypt

Rest of Middle-East

