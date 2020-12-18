Global E-cigarette market is Set to Reach USD 53.4 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019–2024

The global e-cigarette market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 53.4 billion by 2024. Increasing cancer cases related to smoking cigarettes, technological advancements in e-cigarettes, increasing disposable income, increasing awareness programs regarding the harmful effects of cigarette are the major factors leading to the high demand of e-cigarettes in the global market.

Introduction of new flavors and fragrance to increase the traction for vaping devices

The growing popularity of vaping devices has led to the introduction of new flavours and fragrance. Flavours like menthol, mint, chocolate, cola and different fruits are attracting more and more customers to adapt them. This trend is expected to continue and contribute to the e-cigarette market. Many companies in the industry are taking advantage of the ambiance in the market and getting merged with the tobacco cigarette giants. These companies are working together and making it more economical and efficient. This is further expected to expand the growth of e-cigarette market across the globe.

Vape mod to witness the highest growth in the e-cigarette market

Based on product the market is categorized into cig-a-like, vaporizer and vape mode. Of all the products, the highest growth in the demand for the vape mod has been observed over the last five years which is anticipated to remain the highest among all e-cigarette products during the forecast period. The research and development leading to the product innovation have led to the development of highly differentiated vape mod, thus creating huge traction among consumers.

Browse Market Insight and In-depth TOC on “Global E-Cigarette Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)”

Cig-a-like accounted for almost half of the revenue generated by the market players in 2018. The comparatively lower cost of these e-cigarettes makes them a popular choice among consumers. The cig-a-like e-cigarette market is further segmented into disposable and rechargeable cig-a-like. Among the two types, the market size for disposable cig-a-like is larger across the globe. The vaporizer market is categorized into an open tank and closed system vaporizer.

E-cigarette aftermarket holds immense growth opportunities for industry players

The aftermarket for e-cigarette holds immense opportunities for the industry players, with its market anticipated to observe the higher growth than the actual e-cigarette market. Of the different aftermarket products, majority of sales are of refill and it is anticipated to remain during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the advancements in technology, and inclusion of a number of flavors and fragrances, and cost savings.

The prominent players operating in the e-cigarette market are Turning Point Brands, Inc. (International Vapor Group), British American Tobacco plc, VMR Products LLC, Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Imperial Brands plc, NJOY Inc., Vapor Hub International Inc., and FIN Branding Group LLC.

