Global e-bike market Business & Investment Opportunity Analysis By Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Global e-bike is expected to rise to an estimated value of 42.03 billion by 2026 witnessing a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising fuel prices, rising urbanisation, growing traffic congestion, and government regulations.

This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the global economy has affected all industries, and its impacts are presented in detail in the report. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘E-Bike Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global E-Bike market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspects of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. The research report also provides Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the E-Bike market.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the e-bike market are Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA., Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Pedego Electric Bikes, MERIDA BIKES., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, SHIMANO INC., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.,Ltd., Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., and Prodeco Technologies, LLC amongst others.

Market Drivers:

Rising petrol and fuel costs drives the growth of electronic motors

Rising initiatives taken by the government to promote environmental friendly bikes with no carbon emission accelerates the growth of this market

Rapid pace of urbanisation and growth in the automobile sector drives the growth

Growing traffic congestion raises the demand for pedal assistant bikes, which are easy and simple to drive

Changing lifestyles of consumers towards the use of e-bikes for fitness and adventurous activities raises the demand for e-bikes

Growing awareness amongst consumers towards eco-friendly and efficient products

Growing health conscious consumers and adoption of health lifestyles by people also accelerates the growth of e-bikes

Demand for e-bikes by tourists as a self-driving vehicle

Market Restraints:

High cost of electric bikes restrains its growth

Absence of proper infrastructure for e-bikes in developing countries

The aftermarket for the spare parts of e-bikes is still not developed which restrains the growth of this market

Competitors – In this section, various E-Bike industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the E-Bike Market, This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the E-Bike is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various E-Bike Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the E-Bike Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the E-Bike Market

Competitive Landscape – Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acids, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, All In One Wheel Kit, Others), Product Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle on Demand),), End Use (City/Urban, Trekking, Cargo, Racing)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: E-Bike Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: E-Bike Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

