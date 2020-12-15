Global Dyspepsia Drug Market Competitive Outlook Analysis 2020-2026||Astellas Pharma Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, DONG – A ST, Beactica AB

The Dyspepsia Drug report estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. A number of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers have been referred for assembling the data and information mentioned in the credible marketing report. This collected information is then validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users. Dyspepsia Drug market research report helps the clients get familiar with the various drivers and restraints influencing the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.

Global dyspepsia drug market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of dyspepsia’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspepsia drug market are AstraZeneca, Biogen, KOREA UNITED PHARM INC., Astellas Pharma Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, DONG – A ST, Beactica AB, Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd, Novartis AG, YUHAN, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Daewoong Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, RedHill, ADM Biopolis, LUPIN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others .Market Drivers

Growing cases of dyspepsia worldwide boosts the market growth Rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders like diabetes mellitus and endocrine disorders such as hypothyroid, hyperparathyroid, Addison’s disease, uraemia and others are the conditions which interrupt the digestion which act as a market driver



High prevalence of digestive diseases such as digestive ulcers and gastric erosions also drives the market growth



Chronic consumption of alcohol, smoking and caffeine acts as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about dyspepsia in some developing countries can also hamper the market growth

Expensive screening test or treatment for dyspepsia can also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd has launched Cidine (cinitapride hydrogen tartrate), a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent in China for the treatment of mild-to-moderate functional dyspepsia (indigestion). The launch of Cidine in the China is set to change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from dyspepsia throughout China

In August 2016, LUPIN received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Acotiamide 100 mg tablets for the treatment of dyspepsia or indigestion. The approval of acotiamide represents a first-in-class novel disease specific treatment option for patients suffering from dyspepsia

Segmentation: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

By Classification

Organic Dyspepsia

Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia

Drug Induced Dyspepsia

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Antacids

o Calcium Carbonate

o Sodium Bicarbonate

Antibiotics

o Amoxicillin

o Clarithromycin

o Tetracycline

o Tinidazole

H2 blockers

o Cimetidine

o Famotidine

o Nizatidine

o Ranitidine

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)

o Esomeprazole

o Lansoprazole

o Omeprazole

o Pantoprazole

o Rabeprazole

Gastric Prokinetics Agents

o Bethanechol

o Metoclopramide

o Mosapride

o Domperidone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

