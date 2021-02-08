Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma
Global dyslexia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.
The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the pharmaceutical industry by the key players. In this market report, complicated market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of established tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. CAGR levels for the market with respect to its rise or fall are estimated in the report for the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Moreover, this Dyslexia Treatment report serves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. Market research reports are very influential in many ways to grow business.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyslexia treatment market are Novartis AG, Tris Pharma, Inc, LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma, Novel Laboratories Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Bionpharma, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V, Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc , Alkem Labs, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others
Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of dyslexia worldwide is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with dyslexia is propelling the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2017, According to the article published in the Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency by Prof Ropars, at the University of Rennes. French scientists discover the physiological cause for dyslexia which could lead to a potential treatment. They have identified that the tiny light receptor-cells were arranged in matching patterns in the center of each eye in dyslexia patients which is not match in healthy children. This investigation could lead to develop a novel targeted mode treatment for patients with dyslexia.
Segmentation: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market
By Type
- Double Deficit Dyslexia
- Visual Dyslexia
- Phonological Dyslexia
- Others
By Therapy Type
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
By Drugs Class
- Antihistamine
- Central Nervous Stimulant
- Anti-Myoclonic
- Others
By Drugs
- Cyclizine
- Meclizine
- Dimenhydrinate
- Methylphenidate
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Psychiatric Institutions
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
