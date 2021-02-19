 Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2028

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the DYSLEXIA TREATMENT MARKET that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market

Market Analysis: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market

Global dyslexia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyslexia treatment market are Novartis AG, Tris Pharma, Inc, LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma, Novel Laboratories Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Bionpharma, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V, Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc , Alkem Labs, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others

Market Definition: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that often hereditary and primarily neurologically based. It is associated with difficulties in reading, spelling, writing and organization the things. A person with dyslexia often have struggle with planning and organization, poor or inconsistent spelling, confuse the order of letters in words etc.

According to the National Health Services, an estimated annual incidence of dyslexia is up to 1 in every 10 people in the UK. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of dyslexia worldwide is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with dyslexia is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market

By Type

Double Deficit Dyslexia

Visual Dyslexia

Phonological Dyslexia

Others

By Therapy Type

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

By Drugs Class

Antihistamine

Central Nervous Stimulant

Anti-Myoclonic

Others

By Drugs

Cyclizine

Meclizine

Dimenhydrinate

Methylphenidate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Psychiatric Institutions

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, According to the article published in the Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency by Prof Ropars, at the University of Rennes. French scientists discover the physiological cause for dyslexia which could lead to a potential treatment. They have identified that the tiny light receptor-cells were arranged in matching patterns in the center of each eye in dyslexia patients which is not match in healthy children. This investigation could lead to develop a novel targeted mode treatment for patients with dyslexia.

