Global Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (DAVF) Treatment Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

Global Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (DAVF) Treatment Market, By Type (Type I, Type II, Type III), Treatment (Surgery, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Embolization), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.52% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,117.76 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of neurological disorder is escalating the growth of dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market.

The major players covered in the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market report are BD, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., Polymedicure among other domestic and global players.

The dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market.

Dural arteriovenous fistulae (DAVF) refer to a rare disease caused by abnormal connections between arteries and veins in a protective membrane on the outer layer of the brain and spine. These abnormal blood vessels tend to divert blood from the normal paths. Tissue downstream may not receive an adequate blood and oxygen supply if the volume of diverted blood flow is large. Headaches are among the most common symptoms among others depending on the location of fistulae.

The rise in the incidences of brain injury and neurological disorders among population across the globe, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market. The rise in investment in the research and development activities to enhance the overall course of diagnosis and treatment of dural arteriovenous fistulae (DAVF) and favorable reimbursement policies accelerate the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market growth. The robust pipelines for development of newer treatment and significant investments in the development of advance technologies for the treatment methods further influence the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market. Furthermore, rising the demand of novel therapies extend profitable opportunities to the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the treatment is expected to obstruct the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market growth. Lack of awareness regarding the disease is projected to challenge the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is segmented into type I, type II and type III.

On the basis of treatment, the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is segmented into surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, embolization and others.

On the basis of end user, the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market because of the increasing cases of brain injury, rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders, presence of major companies, government support for research and development, developing technology and surge in healthcare spending within the region.

The country section of the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVF) treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

